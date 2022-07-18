Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are married: Reports

LOS ANGELES (REUTERS) - Singer Jennifer Lopez and actor Ben Affleck have gotten married in Las Vegas, media reported on Sunday (July 17), after the celebrity couple rekindled a romance almost 20 years after they first got together.

The New York Post's Page Six said it had obtained a marriage licence from Clark County in the state of Nevada filed on Saturday that shows Lopez and Affleck are married. Celebrity website TMZ also reported the news.

Affleck and Lopez, a glamourous duo known popularly as "Bennifer," got back together last year after almost 20 years. They got engaged in April of this year.

They became the most talked-about couple in the celebrity world in the early 2000s, with his-and-her luxury cars and a large 6.1-carat pink diamond engagement ring for Lopez.

But they abruptly called off their wedding in 2003 and split up a few months later.