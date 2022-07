ST ANDREWS (AFP) - Australia's Cameron Smith claimed his first major title on Sunday after a stunning final round of 64 saw him win the 150th British Open at St Andrews by a one-stroke margin.

Smith began the day four shots off the lead but his eight-under-par final round lifted him to 20-under for the championship and saw him finish a shot clear of Cameron Young of the United States, with Rory McIlroy another shot back in third.