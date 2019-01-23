While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Jan 23

British manufacturer Dyson to relocate corporate headquarters to Singapore

British home appliance manufacturer Dyson will transfer its head office's registration to Singapore, a decision that comes just months after it announced that it will set up its first electric car plant here.

This means Dyson - famed for its bagless vacuum cleaners and bladeless fans - will become a Singapore-based business and primarily be regulated by the law here.

"What we've seen in the last few years is an acceleration of the opportunities to grow a company from a revenue perspective in Asia," Dyson chief executive Jim Rowan said in a press conference.

"All of our manufacturing and a majority of our future investments will be in Asia," he added, noting that countries in the region such as China have grown at a rapid pace to the size of mature markets like the United States and Japan.

Trump tells spokeswoman Sarah Sanders 'not to bother' with press briefings

President Donald Trump said he has told his chief spokeswoman Sarah Sanders "not to bother" with formal media briefings in the White House, because journalists don't cover her fairly.

"The reason Sarah Sanders does not go to the 'podium' much anymore is that the press covers her so rudely & inaccurately, in particular certain members of the press," Trump tweeted.

"I told her not to bother, the word gets out anyway! Most will never cover us fairly & hence, the term, Fake News!"

Prince William turns interviewer in Davos appearance with David Attenborough

Britain's Prince William turned interviewer at the World Economic Forum in Davos, quizzing TV naturalist David Attenborough on what he called world leaders' "faltering" steps to tackle environmental challenges.

"Normally, I have to endure people asking me questions so it's quite nice to be able to turn the tables for once," William, who is second in line to the throne, joked to the 92-year-old TV broadcaster.

Attenborough, whose natural history programmes include Blue Planet II and Dynasties, said it was difficult to overstate how urgent the climate crisis had become.

Bohemian Rhapsody, A Star is Born in race for Best Film at Oscars

Alfonso Cuaron's Roma, an ode to his childhood in 1970s Mexico topped the Oscar nominations with 10 each.

Popular musical romance A Star Is Born and Dick Cheney biopic Vice finished with eight nominations each, while superhero blockbuster Black Panther finished with seven.

So far, the awards season has been a bit surprising, with prizes sprayed among a variety of films. So Tuesday's announcement gives the race to the Academy Awards on Feb 24 a bit more clarity.

'Tired' designer Karl Lagerfeld, 85, misses Chanel Paris couture shows

Karl Lagerfeld pulled out of two Chanel Paris haute couture fashion shows, with the label announcing the veteran designer "was tired this morning".

As the French capital was hit by a snowstorm, the 85-year-old creator left his studio head Virginie Viard to take the bow for him at the end of his spring-summer collection.

The no-show set off speculation that Lagerfeld, known as the "Kaiser" who has ruled over fashion for a large part of the past half century, may be about to step back.

