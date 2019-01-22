Roma, The Favourite lead Oscar nominations with 10 each

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday (Jan 22), with Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and period comedy-drama The Favourite leading the field with 10 Oscar nominations each.
The ceremony - the climax of Hollywood's awards season - will be held on Feb 24.
The nominated movies, actors and film-makers were unveiled in a pre-dawn announcement, with industry watchers placing Roma - buoyed by a strong showing at the Golden Globes - in pole position for best film.
The following are the nominees for Best Picture:
- Black Panther
- BlacKkKlansman
- Bohemian Rhapsody
- The Favourite
- Green Book
- Roma
- A Star Is Born
- Vice
The following are the nominees for Best Director:
- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
- Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War
- Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite
- Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
- Adam McKay, Vice
The following are the nominees for Best Actor:
- Christian Bale, Vice
- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
The following are the nominees for Best Actress:
- Yalitza Aparicio, Roma
- Glenn Close, The Wife
- Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
The following are the nominees for Best Supporting Actor:
- Mahershala Ali, Green Book
- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born
- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
- Sam Rockwell, Vice
The following are the nominees for Best Supporting Actress:
- Amy Adams, Vice
- Marina de Tavira, Roma
- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Emma Stone, The Favourite
- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
The following are the nominees for Best Foreign Language Film:
- Capernaum (Lebanon)
- Cold War (Poland)
- Never Look Away (Germany)
- Roma (Mexico)
- Shoplifters (Japan)