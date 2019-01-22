Roma, The Favourite lead Oscar nominations with 10 each

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - Nominations for the 91st Academy Awards were announced on Tuesday (Jan 22), with Alfonso Cuaron's Roma and period comedy-drama The Favourite leading the field with 10 Oscar nominations each.

The ceremony - the climax of Hollywood's awards season - will be held on Feb 24.

The nominated movies, actors and film-makers were unveiled in a pre-dawn announcement, with industry watchers placing Roma - buoyed by a strong showing at the Golden Globes - in pole position for best film.

The following are the nominees for Best Picture:

- Black Panther

- BlacKkKlansman

- Bohemian Rhapsody

- The Favourite

- Green Book

- Roma

- A Star Is Born

- Vice

The following are the nominees for Best Director:

- Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

- Pawel Pawlikowski, Cold War

- Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

- Alfonso Cuaron, Roma

- Adam McKay, Vice

The following are the nominees for Best Actor:

- Christian Bale, Vice

- Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

- Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate

- Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

- Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

The following are the nominees for Best Actress:

- Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

- Glenn Close, The Wife

- Olivia Colman, The Favourite

- Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

- Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Related Story Green Book boosts Oscar odds with big win at PGA Awards

Related Story Kevin Hart rules out hosting the Oscars in tense TV interview

The following are the nominees for Best Supporting Actor:

- Mahershala Ali, Green Book

- Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

- Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

- Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

- Sam Rockwell, Vice

The following are the nominees for Best Supporting Actress:

- Amy Adams, Vice

- Marina de Tavira, Roma

- Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

- Emma Stone, The Favourite

- Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

The following are the nominees for Best Foreign Language Film:

- Capernaum (Lebanon)

- Cold War (Poland)

- Never Look Away (Germany)

- Roma (Mexico)

- Shoplifters (Japan)