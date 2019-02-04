While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 4

Pentagon to deploy 3,750 US forces to border with Mexico

The Pentagon is sending 3,750 US forces to the south-west border with Mexico for three months to provide additional support to border agents, the Department of Defence said.

The deployment will raise the total number of active-duty forces supporting Customs and Border Protection agents there to approximately 4,350, it said.

The additional units will be deployed for 90 days.

The Pentagon first approved the high-profile deployment of active-duty US troops to the Mexico border in October, before the US midterm congressional elections.

Pope Francis lands in UAE for historic visit

Pope Francis landed in the United Arab Emirates for the first ever visit by a pontiff to the Arabian Peninsula - the birthplace of Islam.

The pope touched down in Abu Dhabi for the 48-hour trip during which he will meet leading Muslim clerics and hold an open-air mass for some 135,000 Catholics.

The pontiff will take part in an interreligious conference on Monday, meeting Sheikh Ahmed al-Tayeb, the imam of Cairo's Al-Azhar, Sunni Islam's prestigious seat of learning.

'El Chapo' raped girls as young as 13 and called them his 'vitamins', witness says

A person referred to as "Commadre Maria" regularly sent Joaquin Archivaldo Guzman Loera pictures of girls as young as 13, and the notorious drug lord and his associates allegedly paid US$5,000 (S$6,700) for each teen and raped them at one of his ranches.

Guzman, known worldwide as "El Chapo," allegedly raped young girls on multiple occasions and called the youngest among them his "vitamins" because he believed they gave him "life."

The disturbing allegations were recounted in documents that were unsealed just days before jurors in Guzman's drug-trafficking trial in New York are set to begin deliberations.

Israeli mosque prayer caller fired over photos in bodybuilder outfit

A prayer caller at a mosque in the Israeli city of Acre is appealing for his job back after being fired over photos posted online of him in a revealing outfit at a bodybuilding contest.

Ibrahim al-Masri said he lost his job as chief muezzin of the Al-Jazzar Mosque after local officials came upon the photos of him at the state bodybuilding championship in 2017.

Masri said the decision to fire him was taken by an official who viewed it "as something incredibly disgraceful for a religious worker to go enter this competition".

Football: Aguero hat-trick fires Man City to 3-1 win over Arsenal

Sergio Aguero's hat-trick led Manchester City to a 3-1 win over Arsenal and back into second place in the Premier League, two points behind leaders Liverpool.

The victory put the pressure on Liverpool ahead off their trip to West Ham United on Monday. Juergen Klopp's side have 61 points with champions City on 59 and Tottenham Hotspur on 57.

City were utterly dominant after going in 2-1 up at the break, keeping Gunners keeper Bernd Leno busy as they peppered his goal with shots from distance while the Londoners, looking bereft of self-belief, did not manage a shot on target in the second half.

