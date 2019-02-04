Pentagon to deploy 3,750 US forces to border with Mexico

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The Pentagon is sending 3,750 US forces to the south-west border with Mexico for three months to provide additional support to border agents, the Department of Defence said on Sunday (Feb 3).

The deployment will raise the total number of active-duty forces supporting Customs and Border Protection agents there to approximately 4,350, it said.

The additional units will be deployed for 90 days.

The Pentagon first approved the high-profile deployment of active-duty US troops to the Mexico border in October, before the US midterm congressional elections.

The move was embraced by President Donald Trump's supporters, including fellow Republicans in Congress.

Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan approved the deployment on Jan 11, according to the statement.

US Representative Adam Smith, chairman of the House of Representatives Armed Services Committee, first disclosed plans to send more troops on Thursday.

Smith criticised senior Pentagon officials for failing to disclose the information during a hearing before his committee in Congress on the issue just two days earlier.