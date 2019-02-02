While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 2

'Good chance' Trump will declare emergency for wall money

President Donald Trump edged closer to defying the power of the US Congress by declaring a national emergency in an attempt to obtain funding for a US-Mexico border wall, a step that would likely draw a court challenge from Democrats.

Trump said at a White House event that he might declare such an emergency because it did not appear that Democrats in Congress were moving towards a deal that would provide the money he wants to help fund the wall, which Democrats broadly oppose.

"We're not getting anywhere with them," Trump said during an event at the White House, citing what he called "tremendous obstruction by Democrats," who call their differences with the president a basic disagreement over immigration policy.

"I think there's a good chance that we'll have to do that," Trump added, referring to the possibility of an emergency.

US judge mulls gag order on talkative Trump adviser Roger Stone

A US judge said she is considering imposing a gag order on President Donald Trump’s longtime adviser Roger Stone, who since being charged a week ago has repeatedly criticised Special Counsel Robert Mueller and the ongoing Russia probe.

US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson said during a hearing in Washington she is considering a gag order for both Stone and the prosecution, citing a number of “extrajudicial statements by the defendant” and noting that “this is a criminal proceeding and not a public relations campaign.”

Stone was charged with making false statements to Congress, obstruction of an official proceeding and witness tampering in an indictment secured by Mueller, who is investigating Russia’s role in the 2016 US election and whether Trump’s campaign conspired with Moscow.

US border officials announce largest-ever fentanyl seizure

US Customs and Border Protection officials in Arizona announced their largest-ever seizure of fentanyl - 115 kilograms of powder and pills hidden in a truck hauling cucumbers.

The load was enough for more than 100 million lethal doses of the drug, a synthetic opioid that has fuelled an epidemic of US overdose deaths.

The drug is considered so deadly that officers no longer cut open the suspected drug packets they seize at the border, aware that even a few salt-sized grains of the drug can be harmful.

German Jews angry at plan for sausage museum on site of former Nazi camp

Germany's Jewish community is angry at plans to build a museum celebrating a local sausage delicacy on the site of a facility where the Nazis held Jews before sending them to the Buchenwald concentration camp in the eastern state of Thuringia.

Friends of the Thuringian Sausage, an association that runs a museum in honour of the delicacy named after the region, want to move to a new building to be located on land where the Nazis held prisoners in a so-called subcamp in World War II.

Thuringian sausages, usually made with pork mince, caraway, marjoram, and garlic, are one of the most famous of the more than 1,500 sausage varieties made in Germany.

Football: Ali on target as Qatar stun Japan to win first Asian Cup

Almoez Ali scored with a spectacular overhead kick for a record ninth goal of the Asian Cup to set Qatar on their way to a first continental title with a stunning 3-1 win over four-times champions Japan.

Ali's early goal took him past Ali Daei's 1996 tally and, combined with a 27th-minute strike from Abdulaziz Hatem and a late Akram Afif penalty, helped the Qataris make an emphatic statement ahead of their hosting of the 2022 World Cup.

Sudan-born Ali's record goal came after a protest by the host United Emirates FA into his eligibility to represent Qatar was dismissed by the Asian Football Confederation only a few hours before kickoff.

