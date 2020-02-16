While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 16

Coronavirus: Westerdam cruise ship passengers bumped from KLM flight in Malaysia

A number of passengers, including two Dutch citizens, were denied boarding for an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight departing from Kuala Lumpur, according to the Dutch foreign ministry.

The travellers were among the more than 2,200 passengers and crew on the Westerdam cruise ship, which was turned away by five ports before disembarking in Cambodia.

An 83-year-old American passenger was diagnosed with the coronavirus a day after she left the ship.

The tourists who were kept from boarding KLM flight 810 are still in Malaysia, along with another group of Dutch citizens suspected to have had contact with the infected American woman.

Ukraine's Zelenskiy wants to turn page on Trump impeachment 'soap opera'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday said he wanted to turn the page on President Donald Trump's impeachment scandal, which has left its mark on ties between the two nations.

Zelenskiy unwillingly found himself at the centre of Washington's political drama over a phone call with Trump that prompted accusations of abuse of power by the American leader.

"After the whole impeachment soap opera, I want to go (to Washington) and start a blank page on our relations," Zelenskiy told the Munich Security Conference.

Britain's duchess Kate lays bare 'mummy guilt' in first podcast

Prince William's wife Kate laid bare her "mummy guilt" during a landmark podcast on Saturday, recorded as part of her efforts to bring about a "generational change" in early-years childcare.

The duchess told the "Happy Mum, Happy Baby" podcast that she suffered anxiety about her performance as a mother "all the time", adding that "anyone who doesn't as a mother is actually lying".

"Questioning your own decisions, and your own judgements, and things like that... I think that starts from the moment you have a baby," said the mother-of-three. "I totally underestimated the impact and the change it had on our lives."

Football: Mane cracks Norwich resistance as Liverpool go 25 points clear

Liverpool's Sadio Mane marked his return from injury with a late goal to break Norwich City's resistance and secure a 1-0 win on Saturday to extend his side's Premier League lead to 25 points.

On a windy evening, bottom club Norwich were proving a tough nut to crack for Juergen Klopp's team but Senegalese forward Mane, who came on as a substitute on the hour, pounced to drill home a fine finish from inside the area in the 78th minute.

It was his first appearance since going off injured in Liverpool's win at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Jan 23 and he marked it by claiming a 100th goal in English soccer.

Protests hit London Fashion Week as chic and glamour rule the catwalk

From the chic of Petar Petrov to the playful colours of Molly Goddard and the unabashed glamour of Halpern, different aspects of femininity lit up London Fashion Week on Saturday, unlike the barbed-wire dresses worn by Extinction Rebellion protesters outside.

Dozens of demonstrators blocked the road near the main building hosting the catwalk shows, which began on Friday and continue until Tuesday.

"We started by blocking the road, four people were wearing barbed wire dresses and attached themselves to the ground," XR spokeswoman Sara Arnold, 33, told AFP.

