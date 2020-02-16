Coronavirus: Westerdam cruise ship passengers bumped from KLM flight in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR (BLOOMBERG) - A number of passengers, including two Dutch citizens, were denied boarding for an Amsterdam-bound KLM flight departing from Kuala Lumpur, according to the Dutch foreign ministry.

The travellers were among the more than 2,200 passengers and crew on the Westerdam cruise ship, which was turned away by five ports before disembarking in Cambodia.

An 83-year-old American passenger was diagnosed with the coronavirus a day after she left the ship.

The tourists who were kept from boarding KLM flight 810 are still in Malaysia, along with another group of Dutch citizens suspected to have had contact with the infected American woman.

Dutch RIVM National Institute for Public Health and the Environment estimated that 11 people were not allowed on the plane.

A number of Dutch citizens who were aboard the Westerdam have already returned to the Netherlands, where they will be monitored daily by local health authorities.

Ninety-one Dutch citizens were aboard the Holland America Line cruise liner, a spokesman for the RIVM said by phone.

He could not confirm the number of Dutch passengers who had already returned to the Netherlands.