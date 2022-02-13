While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 13

Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring swift response

US President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin during an hour-long call on Saturday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would bring a decisive and swift response from the West, as well as produce widespread suffering and diminish Russia’s standing in the world.

In the latest effort to avert hostilities, the two men spoke by phone a day after Washington and its allies warned Russian forces massed near Ukraine could invade at any moment. A senior Biden administration official said the call was professional and substantive, but said there was no fundamental change.

Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine and a surge of military activity has fuelled fears that Russia could invade. Russia denies having any such plans.

Biden told Putin that the United States is prepared for diplomacy and “other scenarios,” the White House said.

