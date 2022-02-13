While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Feb 13

Biden tells Putin Ukraine invasion would bring swift response
US President Joe Biden told Russia’s Vladimir Putin during an hour-long call on Saturday that a Russian invasion of Ukraine would bring a decisive and swift response from the West, as well as produce widespread suffering and diminish Russia’s standing in the world.
In the latest effort to avert hostilities, the two men spoke by phone a day after Washington and its allies warned Russian forces massed near Ukraine could invade at any moment. A senior Biden administration official said the call was professional and substantive, but said there was no fundamental change.
Russia’s military buildup near Ukraine and a surge of military activity has fuelled fears that Russia could invade. Russia denies having any such plans.
Biden told Putin that the United States is prepared for diplomacy and “other scenarios,” the White House said.
US denies it carried out operations in Russian territorial waters
The United States on Saturday denied that it had carried out military operations in Russian territorial waters, after Moscow said a Russian naval vessel chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific.
Russia accused Washington of breaking international law and creating a national security threat over the incident at a time of high tensions between Moscow and Washington over a Russian military buildup near Ukraine.
Interfax news agency cited the Russian Defence Ministry as saying a Russian naval vessel chased away a US submarine in Russian waters in the Pacific after the submarine ignored the ship’s orders to surface.
Canada-style convoy blocks The Hague in Netherlands
A convoy of vehicles from across the Netherlands brought The Hague's city centre to a standstill on Saturday, protesting against coronavirus restrictions.
Inspired by Canadian truckers who congested the capital Ottawa, several hundred vehicles blocked access to the Binnehof, seat of the Dutch government, according to an estimate by public television.
The protesters started to arrive in the early morning in trucks, cars, tractors and even caravans, and many seemed determined to stay on even after a police warning on Twitter to move by 3.30pm (10.30pm Singapore time).
Havertz extra-time penalty secures Club World Cup for Chelsea
Kai Havertz scored a penalty deep into extra time as Chelsea defeated Palmeiras 2-1 in the Club World Cup final on Saturday to complete their collection of major trophies.
Romelu Lukaku's superb header gave the European champions the lead on 54 minutes but Raphael Veiga levelled from the spot for the Copa Libertadores winners just past the hour in Abu Dhabi.
Havertz, the hero in the Champions League final against Manchester City, was Chelsea's match-winner again as he converted a penalty on 117 minutes awarded following a VAR review.
Football: Man City restore 12-point lead, United draw again
Manchester City's relentless pursuit of the Premier League title continued with a thumping 4-0 win at Norwich City but Manchester United's troubles continued as a 1-1 draw with Southampton further damaged their top-four hopes on Saturday.
Raheem Sterling scored a hat-trick with Phil Foden also on target as City restored their 12-point lead over Liverpool who face bottom club Burnley away on Sunday.
After being held to a draw by Burnley in midweek, United desperately needed a win at home to Southampton, but despite taking the lead when Marcus Rashford set up Jadon Sancho in the 21st minute they were again found wanting.