Canada-style convoy blocks The Hague in Netherlands

Police officers talk to protesters, one with a Canadian flag, at the entrance to the Binnenhof, on Feb 12, 2022 PHOTO: AFP
Updated
Published
22 min ago

THE HAGUE (AFP) - A convoy of vehicles from across the Netherlands brought The Hague's city centre to a standstill on Saturday (Feb 12), protesting against coronavirus restrictions.

Inspired by Canadian truckers who congested the capital Ottawa, several hundred vehicles blocked access to the Binnehof, seat of the Dutch government, according to an estimate by public television.

The protesters started to arrive in the early morning in trucks, cars, tractors and even caravans, and many seemed determined to stay on even after a police warning on Twitter to move by 3.30pm (10.30pm Singapore time).

The convoy will "continue to roll until fundamental and long-lasting change is enacted", the organisers said in a statement, demanding the end to all Covid-19 restrictions across the country.

"For the moment, we're staying put and we'll see what happens," Mr Rutger van Lier, a 46-year-old entrepreneur taking part in the protest, told AFP.

He said the protest was "of course inspired by Canada".

"There too, people are very unhappy with public policy," he said.

Several other protesters said, however, they would drive on to the Belgian capital Brussels, or even to Paris, where French police have clamped down on a similar convoy, issuing hundreds of fines, and on Saturday fired tear gas.

The Canada-style convoy is just the latest demonstration against the government's anti-Covid-19 restrictions in the Netherlands.

Anger spilled over into violence in January last year and again in November when riots erupted in cities including The Hague and Rotterdam.

More On This Topic
Protesters defy injunction order, continue to occupy key US-Canada bridge
Police fire tear gas as anti-Covid-19 restrictions 'Freedom Convoy' enters Paris
Related Stories
WHO prequalifies arthritis drug for severe Covid-19 cases
New Zealand, Australia Covid-19 vaccine mandate protests gain in numbers
China grants 'conditional' approval for Pfizer's antiviral Covid-19 pill
'Acute phase' of Covid-19 pandemic could end by mid-year: WHO
Malaysia Covid-19 cases nearing 3m, with over 20,000 new cases reported
HK food supply at risk again as more drivers get Covid-19
Australians told to get Covid-19 boosters to be considered fully vaccinated

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top