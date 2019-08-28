While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, Aug 28

'I will not let him win': Victims of Jeffrey Epstein testify weeks after his suicide

A succession of women who say Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused them voiced anger and defiance in a packed New York courtroom on Tuesday, expressing raw emotions during a dramatic hearing less than three weeks after the financier killed himself while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

"He showed the world what a depraved and cowardly human being he was by taking his own life," one of the women, Sarah Ransome, said at the hearing before US District Judge Richard Berman that lasted about two and a half hours.

"I will not let him win in death," another woman, Chauntae Davies, told the court.

Federal prosecutors appeared at the hearing to ask the judge to formally dismiss their case against Epstein. One after another, the accusers then detailed Epstein's actions against them years ago. In all, 16 women testified, including six who did so without giving their names, and lawyers read statements from seven other women.

Trump pushes back on 'nasty rumour' of bed bug infestation at golf resort

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday blamed "radical left Democrats" for spreading a "false and nasty rumour" about a bedbug infestation at his golf resort in Doral, Florida, after he said he would like to hold next year's Group of Seven (G-7) summit at the property.

"No bedbugs at Doral," Trump wrote in a midmorning tweet. "The Radical Left Democrats, upon hearing that the perfectly located (for the next G-7) Doral National MIAMI was under consideration for the next G-7, spread that false and nasty rumor. Not nice!"

In 2016, Doral was sued by a former guest, Eric Linder, who said he had been bitten multiple times by bed bugs while staying in the luxe Jack Nicklaus Villa at Trump's property.

Malaysian pleads guilty to placing camera in plane bathroom

A passenger who put a camera in an aeroplane bathroom on a California-to-Texas flight has pleaded guilty and could be deported.

Choon Ping Lee, a 50-year-old Malaysian man, pleaded guilty to video voyeurism on Tuesday.

A judge in Houston sentenced Lee to two months in prison and a US$6,000 (S$8,300) fine.

Ex-Google engineer charged in Uber self-driving theft case

A former Google engineer was charged on Tuesday with stealing self-driving car technology from the company shortly before he joined Uber's efforts to catch up in the high-stakes race to build robotic vehicles.

The indictment filed by the US attorney's office in San Jose, California, is an offshoot of a lawsuit filed in 2017 by Waymo, a self-driving car pioneer spun off from Google.

Uber agreed to settle the case for US$245 million (S$340 million) last year, but the presiding judge made an unusual recommendation to open a criminal probe after seeing enough evidence to conclude a theft may have occurred.

Tennis: 'Extremely nervous' Osaka scratches out win at US Open

Reigning US Open champion Naomi Osaka confronted severe nerves as she survived a rocky start to her title defence on Tuesday, while an ailing Stefanos Tsitsipas slumped to a four-set defeat by Andrey Rublev in the opening round.

Osaka suffered a first-round exit last month at Wimbledon and the Japanese star struggled to put away Russia's Anna Blinkova in her opener at Arthur Ashe Stadium before prevailing 6-4, 6-7 (5/7), 6-2 in two hours and 28 minutes.

"I have a lot of really good memories here because I grew up in this area. I don't think I've ever been this nervous in my life," Osaka said.

