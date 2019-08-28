Malaysian pleads guilty to placing camera in plane bathroom

HOUSTON (AP) - A passenger who put a camera in an aeroplane bathroom on a California-to-Texas flight has pleaded guilty and could be deported.

Choon Ping Lee, a 50-year-old Malaysian man, pleaded guilty to video voyeurism on Tuesday (Aug 27).

A judge in Houston sentenced Lee to two months in prison and a US$6,000 fine.

The Justice Department says Lee acknowledged installing a camera in the first-class bathroom of a United Airlines flight from San Diego to Houston on May 5.

A female passenger found the device, with a blinking blue light, dangling near the door.

Lee was identified by his clothing and jewellery in images captured on the device.

Lee was in custody since his Aug 7 arrest.

The Justice Department says he is not a US citizen and is expected to face removal proceedings.