While You Were Sleeping: 5 stories you might have missed, April 18

At least 28 killed in Madeira tourist bus accident, says mayor

At least 28 people, most of them German tourists, died and 22 more were injured in a bus accident on the Portuguese island of Madeira on Wednesday, authorities said.

The white bus overturned in a residential area in the coastal town of Canico, its mayor, Filipe Sousa, told reporters.

TV images showed the vehicle on its side on a bank next to a narrow road and surrounded by rescuers.

Sousa said the tourists in the bus were all German but some pedestrians might have been hit by the bus.

Young woman obsessed with Columbine found dead after frantic manhunt

An 18-year-old Florida woman infatuated with the Columbine massacre was found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound in Colorado on Wednesday after she touched off an extensive manhunt by making a"pilgrimage" to the state days before the 20th anniversary of the 1999 school shooting.

The body of Sol Pais, a student from Surfside, Florida, was found by authorities about 64km west of Columbine High School, at about 10.30am local time, said Dean Phillips, special agent in charge of the Denver office of the FBI.

Pais was found alone in a wooded area of Clear Creek County and appeared to have shot herself with the pump-action shotgun she had purchased after arriving in Colorado from Miami earlier this week, Phillips said at a news conference hours later.

Britain to roll out age checks for porn in world first

Britain in July is set to become the first country in the world to introduce age-verification to access online pornography, the government said on Wednesday.

Child protection groups welcomed the move but digital rights groups warned of the possibility of data leaks and the implications for online privacy.

The new law, which comes into force on July 15, will require commercial providers of internet pornography to check on users' ages to ensure that they are 18 or over. Different sites will use different verification methods ranging from online passport or credit card checks to special vouchers that can be bought in shops.

France launches global contest to replace Notre-Dame spire

France on Wednesday announced it would invite architects from around the world to submit designs for replacing the spire of Notre-Dame cathedral after a devastating blaze, as the government braced for a mammoth restoration challenge.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said the contest would decide whether the monument should have a new spire at all and if so, whether it should be identical to the fallen 19th-century model or be a wholly new design.

The world looked on in horror Monday as flames engulfed the 850-year-old gothic masterpiece seen as encapsulating the soul of Paris and the spire came crashing down.

Football: Spurs stun Man City to go through after seven-goal thriller

Tottenham Hotspur reached the semi-finals of the Champions League on away goals after a 4-3 (aggregate 4-4) defeat to Manchester City in a breathtaking quarter-final second leg game on Wednesday.

Spurs, who won the first leg 1-0, will play Ajax Amsterdam for a place in the final against Liverpool or Barcelona.

In a dramatic finale to an astonishing contest, City had a stoppage time goal from Raheem Sterling, which would have sent them through, ruled out for offside after VAR review confirmed that Sergio Aguero was offside in the build up.

