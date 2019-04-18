Football: City lead Spurs after five goals in opening 21 minutes of Champions League match

MANCHESTER, England (REUTERS) - Manchester City lead Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 (3-3 aggregate) at halftime after a remarkable five goals were scored in the opening 21 minutes of their Champions League quarter-final second leg on Wednesday (April 17).

With the aggregate score level at 3-3, as it stands Spurs would progress, on the away goals rule, to face Ajax Amsterdam in the semi-finals.

Raheem Sterling put City in front in the fourth minute, receiving a ball from Kevin De Bruyne on the left flank and then cutting inside onto his right foot before beating Hugo Lloris with a beautiful, curling shot into the far corner.

Three minutes later though, Spurs drew level when City's French defender Aymeric Laporte's attempted clearance fell straight at the feet of Son Heung-min whose low shot flew in off the leg of City keeper Ederson.

Laporte was also at fault for Spurs' second in the 10th minute when he gifted the ball to Lucas Moura, the Brazilian feeding Christian Eriksen who found Son, the South Korean finishing superbly into the far corner.

City responded immediately, however, as Sergio Aguero fed Bernardo Silva and the Portuguese winger's left-foot shot deflected off Danny Rose and beat the wrong-footed Lloris to make it 2-2 on the night.

Sterling struck again in the 21st minute to level the aggregate score, ghosting in at the back post to convert a low cross from De Bruyne that had zipped across the face of the goal.

City need to win by two clear goals to advance.