'We need help': Sierra Leone faces economic hardship amid Ukraine war

FREETOWN (AFP) - Iyesatu Turay, who lives in a sprawling slum of corrugated-iron shacks in Sierra Leone's capital Freetown, says she doesn't have enough food to feed her family.

Life is a struggle for many in the Kroo Bay slum, where pigs mingle with stray dogs in the debris-strewn alleys of the shantytown, which straddles an open sewer.

But war in faraway Ukraine has made life harder still. Fuel prices, as well as the prices of basics such as cooking oil and rice, have increased sharply in the West African nation recently.

"We need help," said Ms Turay, a 28-year-old mother of three, who explained that price hikes are hitting at the same time as regular power cuts and a patchy water supply.

"We are barely surviving on a single meal every late evening," she told AFP. "No food, water and light."

Diamond-rich Sierra Leone is one of the poorest countries in the world, still recovering from a brutal 1991-2002 civil war and the 2014-2016 West Africa Ebola epidemic.

Warnings that the economic blowback of the war in Ukraine could hit poorer countries have already become a reality in the nation of 7.5 million people, where about 43 per cent of the population live below US$1.90 (S$2.60) a day, according to the World Bank.

Russia, a major energy producer, is under stringent Western sanctions. Its invasion of Ukraine in February has sent oil prices soaring worldwide, with consumer inflation also rising rapidly.

Mr Musa Sesay, a grocer in Freetown, told AFP all his suppliers had raised their prices.

"We are not responsible for the increase in prices, it's a global problem," he said.

A 50kg bag of rice which recently cost the equivalent of about €27 (S$42) now costs €32 ($47) - an increase of about 20 per cent.

Fuel protests

Fuel prices have also jumped. In late March, Sierra Leone's Petroleum Regulatory Agency (PRA) increased the ceiling prices for petrol and diesel by 34 per cent and 40 per cent respectively, compared to January.

The PRA cited supply issues related to the deteriorating "geopolitical situation in Europe" as the reason behind the move.