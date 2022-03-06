IMF says war in Ukraine will have 'severe impact' on global economy

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Saturday (March 5) said it expected to bring Ukraine's request for US$1.4 billion (S$1.9 billion) in emergency financing to its board for approval as early as next week and was in talks about funding options with authorities in neighbouring Moldova.

In a statement, the global lender said the war in Ukraine was already driving energy and grain prices higher, and had sent a wave of more than one million refugees to neighbouring countries, while triggering unprecedented sanctions on Russia.

"While the situation remains highly fluid and the outlook is subject to extraordinary uncertainty, the economic consequences are already very serious," the IMF said in a statement after a board meeting chaired by Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.

"The ongoing war and associated sanctions will also have a severe impact on the global economy," it warned, noting that the crisis was creating an adverse shock to inflation and economic activity at a time when price pressures were already high.

It said price shocks would be felt worldwide, and authorities should provide fiscal support for poor households for whom food and fuel made up a higher proportion of expenses, adding that the economic damage would increase if the war escalated.

Sweeping sanctions imposed on Russia by the United States, European countries and others would also have "a substantial impact on the global economy and financial markets, with significant spillovers to other countries."

Impact on Ukraine, Moldova

In addition to the human toll, Ukraine was experiencing substantial economic damage, with sea ports and airports closed and damaged, and many roads and bridges damaged or destroyed.

"While it is very difficult to assess financing needs precisely at this stage, it is already clear that Ukraine will face significant recovery and reconstruction costs," it said.

The board was expected to consider Ukraine's request for $1.4 billion in emergency financing as early as next week.