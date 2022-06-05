War in Ukraine: 100 days

Ukraine said it has recaptured a large chunk of territory in fierce fighting for Sievierodonetsk and foiled an attempt on Friday (June 3) by Russian troops to advance from the devastated eastern industrial city on the 100th day of Moscow's invasion.

Ukraine's defence minister said his soldiers were already training in Europe to operate the new advanced missile systems pledged by the United States and Britain, which Kyiv hopes will help swing the battle in its favour.

A war that Western countries believe Russia planned to win within hours has ground on for more than three months at a cost of thousands of lives and disruption to the global economy.

READ MORE HERE

State media portrays Russia's need for resilience in Nato's 'proxy war'