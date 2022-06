HYDERABAD - Residents in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv are slowly coming to terms with a painful new normal - air raid sirens that continue to warn of danger, a daily curfew from 11pm to 5am, martial law, rising food prices and crippling petrol shortages - all grim reminders that the war is far from over.

Restaurants, stores, supermarkets and even hair salons have reopened and are attracting more customers now than during the last few weeks, as more people feel safe to venture out.