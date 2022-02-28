US says Putin's nuclear alert 'totally unacceptable' as Ukraine-Russia talks set to begin

KYIV (REUTERS) - President Vladimir Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday (Feb 27) in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities.

The United States said Mr Putin was escalating the war with "dangerous rhetoric", amid signs that the biggest assault on a European state since World War Two was not producing rapid victories, but instead generating a far-reaching and concerted Western response.

Less than four days after it started, the invasion has triggered a Western political, strategic, economic and corporate response unprecedented in its extent and coordination.

"With this war on Ukraine, the world will never be the same again," EU's foreign policy chief Josef Borrell wrote in an opinion piece in the Guardian newspaper.

"It is now, more than ever, the time for societies and alliances to come together to build our future on trust, justice and freedom. It is the moment to stand up and to speak out.

"Might does not make right. Never did. Never will," he said.

The 27-nation European Union on Sunday decided for the first time in its history to supply weapons to a country at war. A source told Reuters it would send €450 million (S$683 million) of weaponry to Ukraine.

Mr Borrell at a news conference on Sunday said EU's support would include providing fighter jets to Ukraine.

The Russian rouble plunged nearly 20 per cent to a new record low versus the dollar on Monday in early Asian trade after Western nations on Saturday unveiled harsh sanctions including blocking some banks from the SWIFT international payments system.

The Ukrainian president's office said negotiations with Moscow without preconditions would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Russian news agency Tass later on Sunday cited an unidentified source as saying the talks would start on Monday morning.

As missiles fell on Ukrainian cities, nearly 400,000 civilians, mainly women and children, have fled into neighbouring countries. Hundreds were stranded in Kyiv on Sunday waiting for trains to take them west, away from the fighting.

The capital remained in Ukrainian government hands, with Mr Zelensky rallying his people daily despite Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure.