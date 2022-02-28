Currencies roiled as Russia sanctions ripple in global markets, euro falls 1%

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Emerging-market currencies slumped and Australian bonds soared as global markets opened in Asia on Monday Feb 28), in some of the first signs of the growing financial fallout from Russia's assault on Ukraine and the West's response via sanctions.

The Russian rouble will be in focus, along with potential currency havens such as the US dollar, which climbed against the euro and risk sentiment proxies such as the Australian dollar. The South African and Turkish currencies slumped early on Monday as emerging-market currencies face contagion concerns. Australian 10-year bond yields dropped five basis points to 2.18 per cent.

Hard currency bonds from Russia and Ukraine will closely be watched following credit-rating cuts by major assessors late on Friday, as will a swathe of global markets from oil and wheat to Treasuries and bank stocks.

The United States and its European allies stepped up their response to the escalating conflict as President Vladimir Putin ordered Russia's military advance to proceed, announcing plans to sanction the central bank in Moscow and cut off various Russian lenders from the critical Swift financial messaging system. These come on top of earlier moves against the country's biggest banks and restrictions on the nation's bonds.

The euro fell more than 1 per cent against the US dollar, while the Australian dollar was off 0.6 per cent. The Japanese yen, a traditional refuge, gained against the greenback, while Norway's currency sank as the country began the process of excising Russian assets from its sovereign wealth fund. South Africa's rand dropped more than 2 per cent to as weak as 15.5092 per dollar, while the Turkish lira fell more than 1.5 per cent.

Speculation mounted that the Russian currency could take a further hammering in global institutional markets as people in Russia scurried to get their hands on greenbacks and BP moved to dump its shares in oil giant Rosneft PJSC.

"We would expect Russian bonds and currency to continue falling," said Ms Kathy Jones, a fixed income strategist at Charles Schwab. "We also expect pressure on the euro due to the economic damage that may come from rising energy costs and potential decline in business activity and consumer confidence."

Lenders within Russia offered dollar-rouble exchange rates far higher than the level of 83, where the market closed on Friday. Rates varied widely on Sunday, from 98.08 roubles per dollar at Alfa Bank to 99.49 at Sberbank PJSC, 105 at VTB Group and 115 at Otkritie Bank at 3:30pm in Moscow (8:30pm Singapore Time).

Sanctioning Russia's central bank is likely to have a dramatic effect on the country's economy and banking system, Ms Elina Ribakova, deputy chief economist for the Institute of International Finance, said before the latest round of penalties was announced. "This would likely lead to massive bank runs and dollarisation, with a sharp sell-off, drain on reserves - and, possibly, a full-on collapse of Russia's financial system."

Sanctions echo Iran, Venezuela

The decision to hit the central bank is a first for an economy the size of Russia's. The US has previously sanctioned the central banks of adversaries such as Iran and Venezuela for funnelling money that supported destabilising activities in their respective regions. North Korea's central bank is also blacklisted.

Russia on Friday had its sovereign credit score cut to junk by S&P Global Ratings, which lowered its ranking one notch to BB+. Moody's Investors Service - which currently has Russia one step above speculative grade - said it was reviewing the nation for a potential reduction.

Ukraine, meanwhile, had its score lowered by Fitch Ratings to CCC from B, putting it seven steps below investment grade and on a par with El Salvador and Ethiopia. Moody's also has Ukraine on review.

These moves from the world's major credit assessors came after US and European measures to crimp Russia's access to global debt markets, but before the latest developments regarding the central bank and the Swift payment system.