US to boost Taiwan trade, conduct transits in Strait

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The United States is responding to China's "provocative" behaviour on Taiwan by boosting trade with the democratically run island and insisting on right of air and sea passage through the tense Taiwan Strait, the White House said on Friday (Aug 12).

A new trade plan will be unveiled within days, while US forces will transit the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks, said Kurt Campbell, White House coordinator for Asia-Pacific issues and an adviser to President Joe Biden.

Campbell told reporters that communist China has used the controversial recent visit of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan to try and change the island's uneasy status quo.

Insisting that the visit by Pelosi, the most senior US official to go to Taiwan in years, was "consistent" with Washington's existing policy, Campbell said China "overreacted."

Beijing used the pretext to "launch an intensified pressure campaign against Taiwan to try to change the status quo, jeopardising peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the broader region," he said.

"China has overreacted and its actions continue to be provocative, destabilising and unprecedented."

In response, the United States is reasserting its involvement in the area, while reiterating the policy of diplomatically recognising China while simultaneously supporting Taiwan's self-rule.

Campbell said the administration would continue to "deepen our ties with Taiwan, including through continuing to advance our economic and trade relationship."

"For example, we're developing an ambitious roadmap for trade negotiations which we intend to announce in the coming days," he said.

Campbell said that the United States will reassert its rights to use international air and sea space between Taiwan and China.

US forces "will continue to fly, sail and operate where international law allows, consistent with our long-standing commitment to freedom of navigation."

"That includes conducting standard air and maritime transits through the Taiwan Strait in the next few weeks," he told reporters.