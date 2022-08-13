China's Xi plans foreign trip including meeting Biden: WSJ

Biden (left) and Xi discussed the possible meeting during a more-than-two-hour call on July 28, 2022. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
10 min ago

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - Chinese officials are planning a possible trip by Xi Jinping to South-east Asia in November for what could be the leader's first foreign trip since the Covid-19 pandemic and include a meeting with US President Joe Biden, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday (Aug 12).

Biden's team has long sought and has not yet confirmed an in-person meeting between the two leaders to lower tensions as the two countries spar over Taiwan, trade and a host of other issues.

The White House is continuing to work on doing so, according to one person familiar with the matter, who said Biden remains open to a face-to-face visit, including on the sidelines of November's meeting of the Group of 20 nations in Indonesia.

"We don't have any details on timing or location," said a US official.

Xi and Biden discussed the possible meeting during a more-than-two-hour July 28 call that included tense talks over a visit to the Chinese-claimed island of Taiwan by US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

