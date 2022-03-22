US Supreme Court nominee Jackson vows independence amid Republican attacks

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, President Joe Biden's nominee to become the first Black woman on the US Supreme Court, pledged independence if confirmed and embraced a limited role for jurists as a Senate panel on Monday (March 21) opened a confirmation hearing in which her record came under Republican attack.

In her opening statement to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Jackson also noted that her parents grew up in the era of racial segregation in the South.

"My parents taught me that, unlike the many barriers that they had had to face growing up, my path was clearer, such that if I worked hard and believed in myself, in America I could do anything or be anything I wanted to be," she said.

During opening statements, Democrats hailed the historic nature of her selection and praised her record as a federal appellate and district court judge.

Republicans raised questions about her record - including a harsh attack by Senator Marsha Blackburn - and tried to link her to advocacy groups on the left, while signaling they would try to paint Jackson as "soft on crime."

Biden, who as a candidate in 2020 pledged to appoint a Black woman to the court, last month nominated Jackson, 51, for a lifetime job on America's top judicial body to succeed retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, setting up a confirmation battle in the closely divided Senate.

"Members of this committee: If I am confirmed, I commit to you that I will work productively to support and defend the Constitution and the grand experiment of American democracy that has endured over these past 246 years," Jackson said in her opening statement.

"I know that my role as a judge is a limited one - that the Constitution empowers me only to decide cases and controversies that are properly presented. And I know that my judicial role is further constrained by careful adherence to precedent," Jackson said.

"I have been a judge for nearly a decade now, and I take that responsibility and my duty to be independent very seriously. I decide cases from a neutral posture. I evaluate the facts, and I interpret and apply the law to the facts of the case before me, without fear or favor, consistent with my judicial oath," she added.

If confirmed, she would be the 116th justice to serve on the high court. "Not a single justice has been a Black woman. You, Judge Jackson, can be the first," said Senator Dick Durbin, the Democratic chairman of the committee.

"It's not easy being the first. You have to be the best and in some ways the brightest. Your presence here today and your willingness to brave this process will give inspiration to millions of women who see themselves in you," Durbin added. Durbin said attacks on Jackson's approach to criminal justice issues are baseless and said her judicial record showed she would not be a "rubber stamp" for Biden.

Durbin noted that law enforcement organisations including the Fraternal Order of Police have endorsed Jackson's nomination. "I hope that you will see how much I love our country and the Constitution, and the rights that make us free," Jackson said.

As the hearing unfolded, Biden touted his nominee, writing on Twitter: "She's a brilliant legal mind with the utmost character and integrity. I know she'll make an exceptional justice."

Some Republican senators promised civility, accusing Democrats of unfairly attacking Justice Brett Kavanaugh during his 2018 confirmation hearing after a college professor came forward to accuse him of sexual misconduct decades earlier, which he denied. But other Republicans attacked her. "I can only wonder: what's your hidden agenda?" asked Blackburn. "Is it to let violent criminals, cop killers and child predators back to the streets?"