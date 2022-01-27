Supreme Court justice Stephen Breyer to retire, letting Biden fill slot

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Justice Stephen Breyer is retiring, according to a person familiar with the justice's thinking, giving President Joe Biden a chance to fill his first vacancy on the US Supreme Court and reinforce its outnumbered liberal wing.

Breyer is the court's oldest justice at 83.

Biden declined to confirm the retirement at the opening of a session with business leaders at the White House on Wednesday.

“Every justice has the right and opportunity to decide what he or she is going to do and announce it on their own,” Biden said.

“There’s been no announcement from Justice Breyer. Let him make whatever statement he’s going to make. And I’ll be happy to talk about it later.”

Supreme Court spokeswoman Patricia McCabe did not respond to requests for comment.

The next justice could serve for decades but is not likely to shift the ideological balance of the conservative-leaning court.

Appointed by president Bill Clinton in 1994, Breyer was a pragmatist and consensus-builder who tended to side with the court's liberal wing in divisive cases.

Biden has promised to nominate the first Black woman to the court. Leading candidates include California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger and Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who recently won Senate confirmation 53-44 after Biden nominated her to the powerful federal appeals court in Washington.

Liberal activists had been calling on Breyer to retire while Democrats controlled the White House and Senate. The unusual public push came after a Republican-controlled Senate confirmed three Donald Trump appointees, including one to fill a seat the GOP held open for the last year of Barack Obama's presidency and another for a vacancy that arose 46 days before Election Day 2020 when liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died.

Breyer voted to strengthen abortion rights, legalise gay marriage and uphold race-based college admissions. In a 2015 opinion, he said the death penalty is probably unconstitutional because it cannot be applied swiftly enough to serve as a deterrent without risking the execution of innocent people.

"We can have a death penalty that at least arguably serves legitimate penological purposes or we can have a procedural system that at least arguably seeks reliability and fairness in the death penalty's application," Breyer wrote. "We cannot have both."

He crafted the two biggest two abortion-rights rulings of his tenure: a 2000 decision that struck down Nebraska's ban on a procedure opponents called "partial-birth" abortion; a 2016 ruling that would have closed three-quarters of the state's clinics by imposing new rules on clinics and doctors. The court's conservative wing later chipped away at both of those rulings.

With the high court's intervention in the case, "we do risk a self-inflicted wound - a wound that may harm not just the court, but the nation," Breyer wrote. He had earlier tried to broker a compromise that would have let the recounts resume.