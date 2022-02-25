Biden to pick Ketanji Brown Jackson as first black woman on Supreme Court

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - President Joe Biden has selected federal appellate judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to become the first black woman to serve on the United States Supreme Court, the White House said on Friday (Feb 25), setting the stage for a confirmation battle in the closely divided Senate.

Mr Biden picked Ms Jackson, 51, for the lifetime job on the nation's top judicial body to succeed retiring liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, who at 83 is the court's oldest member.

Of the 115 people who have ever served on the Supreme Court, only two have been black and both were men.

The timing of Mr Biden's announcement had been in flux because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"President Biden sought a candidate with exceptional credentials, unimpeachable character and unwavering dedication to the rule of law," the White House said in a statement.

"He also sought a nominee - much like Justice Breyer - who is wise, pragmatic and has a deep understanding of the Constitution as an enduring charter of liberty," the White House said of Mr Biden's selection process.

"And the President sought an individual who is committed to equal justice under the law and who understands the profound impact that the Supreme Court's decisions have on the lives of the American people."

Ms Jackson, if confirmed by the Senate, would become the sixth woman ever to serve on the court, which currently has three female justices. She would join the liberal bloc on an increasingly assertive court that has a 6-3 conservative majority including three justices appointed by Mr Biden's predecessor Donald Trump.

Other contenders for the nomination were Ms J. Michelle Childs, a district court judge in South Carolina and Ms Leondra Kruger, a justice on the California Supreme Court.

The Senate voted 53-44 last year to confirm Ms Jackson after Mr Biden nominated her to the influential US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, with three Republican senators backing her.

At Ms Jackson's confirmation hearing last year, Republicans questioned her on whether race plays a role in her approach to deciding cases. She said it did not.

The Senate previously confirmed her as a federal district judge, a job she held for eight years.

Ms Jackson, who was raised in Miami and attended Harvard Law School, has a varied legal resume including earlier in her career representing criminal defendants who could not afford a lawyer.