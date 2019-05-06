Tit-for-tat: Timeline of US-China trade dispute

2018

Jan 22: The US imposes 30 per cent tariffs on imported solar panels and 20 per cent tariffs on washing machines, hitting China and South Korea hard.

March 1: The US imposes 25 per cent tariffs on imported steel and 10 per cent on imported aluminium.

March 22: The US announces it will impose tariffs of 25 per cent on US$50 billion (S$68.2 billion) of Chinese imports, particularly electronics, in the first round of tariffs specifically targeted at China.

April 2: China imposes tariffs on US$3 billion worth of 128 US products, in response to America's earlier levies on steel and aluminium. China also responds to the March 22 tariffs by drawing up its own list of 25 per cent tariffs on US$50 billion of specific American imports, including soybeans and automobiles.

June 15: The US declares it will move ahead with the 25 per cent tariff on US$50 billion of Chinese exports, with tariffs on US$34 billion of these goods to take effect on July 6 and the remaining US$16 billion later.

June 19: China retaliates by threatening its own 25 per cent tariffs on US$50 billion of American goods.

July 6: US and Chinese tariffs of 25 per cent on US$34 billion of each other's goods go into effect.

Aug 23: US and Chinese tariffs of 25 per cent on US$16 billion of each other's goods go into effect.

Sept 17: The US announces it will impose new tariffs of 10 per cent on another US$200 billion of Chinese goods on Sept 24, which will increase to 25 per cent on Jan 1. China announces 10 per cent retaliatory tariffs on US$60 billion of American goods.

Sept 24: US and Chinese tariffs of 10 per cent go into effect. In total, America has tariffs on US$250 billion of Chinese goods, while China has tariffs on US$110 billion of American goods.

Dec 1: US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agree to a truce. Mr Trump delays his hike of the 10 per cent tariffs to 25 per cent on US$200 billion of Chinese goods until March 1.

2019

Feb 24: Mr Trump postpones the March 1 tariff hike indefinitely, citing progress made in trade talks.

May 5: Mr Trump says the 10 per cent tariffs on US$200 billion of Chinese goods will be raised to 25 per cent on May 10. He threatens 25 per cent tariffs on another US$325 billion of as-yet untaxed Chinese goods.