US, Britain, Canada pledge artillery for Ukraine

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The leaders of the United States, Britain and Canada pledged on Tuesday (April 19) to send more artillery weaponry to Ukraine in the face of an all-out Russian assault on that country's East.

US President Joe Biden, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau acted after they and other allied leaders took part in a secure video call as the Russian invasion reached a new phase.

Mr Biden is expected to announce in coming days another military aid package for Ukraine about the same size as the US$800 million (S$1.09 billion) one announced last week, multiple sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday (April 19).

If the aid package is as large as expected, it would bring total US military aid to Ukraine since Russia invaded in February to well over US$3 billion.

Asked by reporters during a visit to New Hampshire if the United States would be sending more artillery to Ukraine, Mr Biden replied yes.

The Pentagon said Tuesday Ukraine’s military has received additional aircraft as well parts for repairs to get damaged aircraft flying again.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby did not offer details on which countries provided aircraft, but acknowledged new transfers and said Ukraine had more operable fighter aircraft than it had two weeks ago.

Mr Kirby said Washington had not provided any aircraft to Kyiv. "We certainly have helped with the trans-shipment of some additional spare parts that have helped with their aircraft needs, but we have not transported whole aircraft," he said.

In London, Mr Johnson told lawmakers: "This will become an artillery conflict, they need support with more artillery, that is what we will be giving them... in addition to many other forms of support."

Mr Trudeau said Canada would be sending heavy artillery and promised to provide more details.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Air Force One the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to providing Ukraine security and economic and humanitarian assistance.

"We will continue to provide them more ammunition, as we will provide them more military assistance," Ms Psaki said.

She said the United States was preparing another round of sanctions to impose on Moscow.