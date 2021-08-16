UN chief urges Taleban restraint, is concerned about women, girls

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday (Aug 15) urged the Taleban and all other parties to exercise the utmost restraint in order to protect lives and expressed particular concern about the future of women and girls in Afghanistan.

Taleban insurgents entered Kabul and President Ashraf Ghani left Afghanistan on Sunday, bringing the Islamist militants close to taking over the country two decades after they were overthrown by a US-led invasion.

"There continue to be reports of serious human rights abuses and violations in the communities most affected by the fighting," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement, adding that Mr Guterres "is particularly concerned about the future of women and girls, whose hard-won rights must be protected."

"All abuses must stop. He calls on the Taleban and all other parties to ensure ... the rights and freedoms of all people are respected and protected," Mr Dujarric said.

Under Taleban rule between 1996 and 2001, women could not work, girls were not allowed to attend school and women had to cover their faces and be accompanied by a male relative if they wanted to venture out of their homes.

Mr Guterres will brief the UN Security Council on Monday on Afghanistan. In an Aug 3 statement, agreed by consensus, the 15 council members "declared that they do not support the restoration of the Islamic Emirate" (Taleban rule).

Afghanistan's UN ambassador, Mr Ghulam Isaczai, appointed last month, told Reuters on Sunday: "The message I sent to the council today is to do everything to prevent further violence and ensure an orderly transition to a transitional government."

Mr Guterres warned on Friday that Afghanistan was "spinning out of control" and called on the Taleban to halt their offensive.

The United Nations has about 3,000 national staff and about 300 international staff on the ground in Afghanistan. On Friday, Mr Dujarric said some staff had been relocated to Kabul but that none had been evacuated from the country.

"The United Nations remains determined to contribute to a peaceful settlement, promote the human rights of all Afghans, notably women and girls, and provide life-saving humanitarian assistance and critical support to civilians in need," Mr Dujarric said on Sunday.

He said the need for assistance is "surging while the operating environment becomes more restricted due to the escalation of the conflict." Mr Guterres called on all parties to ensure unimpeded humanitarian aid access.

In April, the Taleban stepped up a campaign to defeat the US-backed government as foreign forces withdrew after 20 years of war. US-backed Afghan forces toppled the Taleban from power in late 2001 for refusing to hand over Al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after the Sept 11, 2001, attacks on the United States.