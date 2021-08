KABUL (REUTERS) - Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani has left the capital Kabul for Tajikistan, a senior Afghan Interior Ministry official said on Sunday (Aug 15).

Asked for comment, the president's office said it "cannot say anything about Ashraf Ghani's movement for security reasons".

A representative of the Taleban, which entered the capital Kabul earlier on Sunday, said the group was checking on Ghani's whereabouts.