Timeline of events in Texas school shooting

HOUSTON (REUTERS) - Following is the timeline of the shooting rampage on Tuesday (May 24) at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Authorities said Salvador Ramos, 18, shot and killed 19 children plus two teachers after shooting his grandmother at the house they shared.

The information comes from statements by law enforcement and other public officials.

May 17

Ramos legally buys a semi-automatic rifle on his 18th birthday at a sporting goods store in Uvalde.

May 18

Ramos buys 375 rounds of ammunition from an unknown vendor.

May 19

Ramos buys a second rifle at the same sporting goods store.