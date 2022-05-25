Texas gunman acted alone, shot grandmother before killing 19 kids, 2 teachers in school

UVALDE, Texas (AFP) - Before he opened fire in a Texas elementary school - killing 19 children - teenager Salvador Ramos first shot his grandmother, officials said.

The 18-year-old, who died when police tried to arrest him, was a United States citizen and a student in Uvalde, a small community near the Mexican border where the tragedy took place.

A mugshot of Ramos that circulated in local media showed a young man with brown hair, looking in front of him with an expressionless gaze.

"The first incident was at their grandmother's residence where he shot the grandmother," said Mr Erick Estrada of the Texas Department of Public Safety, adding she was later airlifted to a medical facility.

A 66-year-old woman was admitted to a hospital in San Antonio in critical condition following the shooting, according to healthcare officials, who did not provide any further details.

After firing at his grandmother, Ramos fled the scene in a car wearing a bulletproof vest and armed with a rifle, Mr Estrada said.

He then crashed near a ditch outside Robb Elementary School, got out and headed for the school, where law enforcement officers tried, but failed, to stop him.

At around 11.30am local time (1630 GMT) Ramos burst into the school and opened fire.

"And then from there, that's when he went on and entered several classrooms and started shooting his firearm," Mr Estrada said on CNN.