Trump challenges Kavanaugh accuser over account of sex attack

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Donald Trump challenged the accuser of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh for the first time on Friday (Sept 21), demanding she provide evidence that he sexually assaulted her when they were both teenagers.

In a series of tweets, Mr Trump defended Mr Kavanaugh as a "fine man" under assault by "radical left wing politicians" who want to delay his confirmation as a Supreme Court justice.

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"

Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

