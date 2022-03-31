Russia's invasion of Ukraine raises 'awkward questions' for China: PM Lee

WASHINGTON - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has raised some "awkward questions" for China, given the attack's violation of territorial integrity and sovereignty, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said at a dialogue on Wednesday (March 30).

He was asked by the dialogue's moderator, Council on Foreign Relations president and former veteran US diplomat Richard Haass, for his views on whether the Russian invasion of Ukraine had been a "sobering experience" for China.

PM Lee replied: "It violates the principles which the Chinese hold very dearly: territorial integrity and sovereignty, and non-interference.

"If you can do that to Ukraine, and if the Donbass (region) can be considered to be enclaves, and maybe republics, what about Taiwan? Or other parts of non-Han China? So, that is a very difficult question."

China stresses that Taiwan, which it regards as a renegade province to be reunited with, is an internal matter of sovereignty.

It also holds a similar position when criticising Washington's positions on other controversial issues, such as Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang.

The sanctions have also underscored how interrelated the world's economies are with one another, said PM Lee, who is in the United States on a working trip until Saturday.

"Any one of us, especially the bigger ones, can pull the house down… we are all dependent on one another," said PM Lee, citing as an example how one country may own a lot of US treasury bonds, but should Washington decide to freeze those accounts, that will have practical economic consequences.