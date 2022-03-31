PM Lee calls for US to deepen economic ties in Asia-Pacific

WASHINGTON - Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called for the United States to develop and grow its economic ties with the Asia-Pacific region, as he met Democrat and Republican leaders on Wednesday (March 30).

The Biden administration is due to release its Indo-Pacific economic framework soon, which will lay out its economic strategy for the region.

"We hope to see these bear fruit in the years to come," said PM Lee, who is on a working visit to the US that ends Saturday.

There has been some concern in Washington that US economic engagement in the region is lacking compared to China's deepening integration with other Asian economies.

The US withdrew from the Trans-Pacific Partnership mega trade deal in 2017, which eventually evolved to become the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership. China has applied to join the CPTPP.

America's exit from the trade deal was now "water under the bridge", PM Lee said earlier in the day at a dialogue organised by the Council on Foreign Relations.

He acknowledged the political climate which has made it difficult for Washington to push for a trade liberalisation deal, but hoped that the Indo-Pacific economic framework would be "as substantive as possible".

"What it should do is be a positive agenda for the US on economic cooperation with countries in the Asia Pacific. An agenda which is inclusive, an agenda which is forward looking, and an agenda which has something in it of an upside for both parties," he said.

The US government's system of checks and balances means that support from Congress - or the lack thereof - is often crucial, and can make or break the White House's legislative agenda.