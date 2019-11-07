Public impeachment probe hearings to start next week: Chairman

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The US House Intelligence Committee will kick off a series of open hearings in its impeachment inquiry into Republican President Donald Trump next week, the panel's Democratic chairman said on Wednesday (Nov 6).

William Taylor, the top US diplomat in Ukraine, and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State George Kent will testify on Nov 13, while former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch will appear on Nov 15, chairman Adam Schiff said in a statement.

He said more details will be released in the coming days.