US House formalises Trump impeachment process in landmark vote

WASHINGTON (AFP) – Congress formally opened a new, public phase of its presidential investigation on Thursday (Oct 31) as US lawmakers voted for the first time to advance the impeachment process against Donald Trump.

“Today, the House takes the next step forward as we establish the procedures for open hearings conducted by the House Intelligence Committee so that the public can see the facts for themselves,” House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said shortly before the vote.

The chamber voted largely along party lines, 232 to 196, to formalise the process, which also provides for opportunities for Trump’s counsel to cross-examine witnesses.

President Trump reacted almost instantly, calling the probe the “Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!”

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham issued a longer statement, accusing opposition Democrats of having an “unhinged obsession with this illegitimate impeachment.”

“Democrats are choosing every day to waste time on a sham impeachment – a blatantly partisan attempt to destroy the President,” she said.

(This story is developing)