FBI raid on Trump's Florida home sparks political firestorm

WASHINGTON (AFP) - The dramatic FBI raid on Mr Donald Trump's palatial Florida residence has supercharged the bitter, polarising political debate around the slew of judicial investigations facing the former president as he considers another White House run.

Monday's (Aug 8) shock action marked a stunning escalation of legal probes into the 45th US president, drawing cheers from his political foes and condemnation from his allies.

"Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before," the 76-year-old Trump said of the day-long FBI search of his luxury Mar-a-Lago resort.

He denounced the FBI raid as "prosecutorial misconduct" and "weaponisation of the Justice System" by "Radical Left Democrats who desperately don't want me to run for President in 2024".

The FBI declined to provide a reason for the unprecedented move against a former chief executive.

But multiple US media outlets said federal agents were conducting a court-authorised search related to the potential mishandling of classified documents that had been sent to Mar-a-Lago after Mr Trump left the White House in January 2021.

Mr Trump has also been facing intense legal scrutiny for his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election and the Jan 6 attack on the US Capitol by his supporters.

Since taking his last Air Force One flight from Washington to Florida on Jan 20 last year, Mr Trump has remained the country's most divisive figure, continuing to sow falsehoods that he actually won the 2020 vote.

Leading Republicans quickly rallied around the former president, who was not present at Mar-a-Lago when the raid took place, while top Democrats reacted cautiously or withheld comment.

"The Department of Justice has reached an intolerable state of weaponised politicisation," said Mr Kevin McCarthy, a California lawmaker who is seeking to become the Speaker of the House of Representatives if Republicans win back the chamber in November's midterm elections.

Ms Ronna McDaniel, the Republican Party chairwoman, called the raid "outrageous".

"Countless times we have examples of Democrats flouting the law and abusing power with no recourse," Ms McDaniel said.

"Democrats continually weaponise the bureaucracy against Republicans."