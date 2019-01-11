Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He 'most likely' to visit in Jan for trade talks: US Treasury Secretary

NEW YORK (REUTERS) - US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday (Jan 10) that Chinese Vice Premier Liu He will "most likely" visit Washington later in January for trade talks.

"The current intent is that the Vice Premier Liu He will most likely come and visit us later in the month and I would expect the government shutdown would have no impact," Mnuchin said, speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill.

"We will continue with those meetings just as we sent a delegation to China."

Talks at that level are viewed as important for making the key decisions to reach a deal to ease a festering trade war between the world’s two largest economies, which has roiled financial markets and disrupted trade flows for hundreds of billions of dollars worth of goods.

President Donald Trump said on Thursday the United States was having “tremendous success” in its trade negotiations with China, though concrete details of progress have been scarce. The Beijing negotiations were “a stepping stone” toward higher-level talks, Myron Brilliant, the US Chamber of Commerce business lobbying group’s head of international affairs, told reporters on Thursday.

“The idea is that Liu He will probably come to Washington. But the date is not set, in my understanding,” said Brilliant, who is in regular contact with Trump administration officials. “There is some question about whether it will happen before the Chinese New Year or right after,” Brilliant said, adding that talks before the Feb 5 lunar new year would still allow for a final round of negotiations that will likely be needed before a March 2 deadline.

A spokeswoman for the US Trade Representative’s office (USTR), the lead US agency in the negotiations, did not immediately respond to queries about plans for more talks.

More than halfway through a 90-day truce in the US-China trade war agreed by U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping, there have been few concrete details of any progress made. Trump has vowed to increase tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese imports on March 2 if China fails to take steps to protect US intellectual property, end policies that force American companies to turn over technology to Chinese partner, allow more market access for US businesses and reduce other non-tariff barriers to American products.

China’s commerce ministry said on Thursday that additional consultations with the United States were being arranged after the Beijing talks addressed structural issues and helped establish a foundation to resolve US and Chinese concerns.

Commerce ministry spokesman Gao Feng told reporters the two sides were “serious” and “honest.” Asked about China’s stance on issues such as forced technology transfers, intellectual property rights, non-tariff barriers and cyber attacks, and whether China was confident it could reach agreement with the United States, Gao said these issues were “an important part” of the Beijing talks.

“There has been progress in these areas,” he said without elaborating. China has repeatedly played down complaints about intellectual property abuses, and has rejected accusations that foreign companies face forced technology transfers.

“CORDIAL STANDOFF”

Discussions on those issues were an extensive part of the talks, said people in Washington familiar with the discussions. Chinese officials listened “politely” to US grievances, they said, but responded by saying that the Americans had some issues wrong and misunderstood others, but that some other issues could be addressed.

“It was a cordial standoff,” said one person familiar with the structural discussions. China has said it will not give ground on issues that it perceives as core.

On Wednesday, the US Trade Representative’s office said officials from the two sides discussed “ways to achieve fairness, reciprocity and balance in trade relations,” and focused on China’s pledge to buy a substantial amount of agricultural, energy, manufactured, and other products and services from the United States.”

The US trade agency said the talks also focused on ways to ensure enforcement and verification of Chinese follow-through on any commitments it makes to the United States.

STEPS TAKEN

US and Chinese officials made more progress on straightforward issues such as working out the details of Chinese pledges to buy a “substantial amount” of US agricultural, energy and manufactured goods and services, sources said.

Since the Trump-Xi meeting in Argentina, China has resumed purchases of US soybeans. Buying had slumped after China imposed a 25 per cent import duty on US shipments of the oilseed on July 6 in response to US tariffs.

China has also cut tariffs on US cars, dialled back on an industrial development plan known as “Made in China 2025” and told its state refiners to buy more US oil.

Earlier this week, China approved five genetically modified crops for import, the first in about 18 months, which could boost its overseas grains purchases and ease US pressure to open its markets to more farm goods.

Big spending on commodities and goods would send a positive signal on China’s intent to work with the United States but would do nothing to resolve the US demands that require difficult structural change from China.

