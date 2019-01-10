With Trump digging in, US shutdown could set new record

WASHINGTON - The United States' partial federal government shutdown is poised to become the longest in history, with neither side budging in a gruelling political stand-off over funding for a wall on the Mexico border.

President Donald Trump, who wants US$ 5.7 billion for the wall - which he now says will be made of steel slats - walked out of a meeting with the Democratic Party leadership on Wednesday, calling it a "total waste of time".

Democrats are refusing to agree to his demand, saying the border could be strengthened in smarter ways than by spending so much money on a wall that they deride as an unnecessary "vanity project."

The President is due to visit the Texas border at McAllen and Rio Grande on Thursday(Dec 10). Several sections of the border in those areas have been fenced for years though other parts remain unfenced, especially where the Rio Grande river is itself the border.

The visit is not expected to yield any progress however.

Meanwhile, in just one sign of the potential political cost of what started out as a bold gamble, hundreds of federal workers are planning a protest outside the White House on Thursday.

Friday will be the first day that some federal employees affected by the shutdown will not get their paychecks - deepening an already widening ripple effect. Paydays vary; some are due on Tuesday.

Options for ending the Shutdown

- House Democrats have proposed reopening the federal government, but without funding the wall. President Donald Trump could agree – or agree to token or partial funding – and signal to the Senate, where it would need 60 per cent approval, that he will sign. But currently he is clearly not in any mood to compromise and risk losing face. - House Democrats could agree to fund the wall. But the Democratic Party would be seen as caving in and handing a major victory to the President, thus losing face with its own base. - President Trump could declare a state of emergency and appropriate funds to build the wall, and possibly order the military to build it. This would give him a face-saving way out but trigger controversy by establishing a precedent that he can work around Congress any time he wants simply by declaring a state of emergency. Such a declaration would be tied up in legal challenges almost immediately, creating a test for the American system of co-equal branches of government. - The stalemate could continue for weeks or even months. This would be unprecedented and the American economy would suffer, and the general public’s view of Washington would be even more cynical than it already is.

Some 800,000 federal employees are affected, including Transportation Security Administration (TSA) workers who screen passengers at airports, and food safety inspectors at the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Washington Post quoted FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb saying the agency was putting together a plan to resume inspections of facilities that are deemed "high-risk."

But many more Americans are indirectly affected by the shutdown of federal government offices, which will only spread as they progressively run out of money.

House Democrats on Wednesday passed a bill to reopen the Treasury Department and Internal Revenue Service, since millions are due to start filing tax returns. Eight Republicans voted in favour of the Bill, showing some disagreement in the party over the President's hard line.

But the Bill is unlikely to pass the Senate, because the President has said he will not sign anything that does not include funding for the wall. "We're sticking with the President on this," Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell told reporters as the President visited Capitol Hill to rally the party.

Senator Lindsey Graham said: "The message (from the President) was, hang together."

There is thus no sign of either side, Republican or Democrat, giving in over the issue.

There is little incentive for the Democrat Party which, emboldened by winning back the House in a mid-term election last November, cannot appear to back down.

Recent opinion polls which show Americans leaning towards blaming Mr Trump for the shutdown, are added incentives for the Democratic Party to not give him what he wants.

Related Story More Americans blaming Trump for government shutdown

Related Story Trump says he's now planning a steel barrier instead of a concrete wall on Mexican border

The party is willing to give the President more money for border security, but minus the wall. However the wall was a central pillar of his campaign, and the President stakes his credibility on keeping promises - and this one goes to the heart of the visceral fear of illegal immigrants that he played up in his campaign.

Thus, neither can the President back down. Some analysts believe this makes it more likely that he will declare a state of emergency as a way to decisively end the stalemate without losing face.

Such a declaration is not uncommon. But this time around it would trigger more controversy and invite legal challenges.

Mr Trump has laid out the case for the wall, casting it as a national security and humanitarian issue, in statements to the media as well as a prime time Oval Office address to the nation on Tuesday evening. But whether the undoubtedly large numbers of illegal immigrants crossing unguarded sections of the over-3,000 km border constitutes an emergency would likely have to be argued in court.

Also, if the President uses emergency powers to order the military to build the wall, that would be challenged in court as well as a potential abuse of power.

"Donald Trump knows one approach - appeal to the base, secure the base, excite the base," Dr Glenn Altschuler, professor of American studies at Cornell University told the Straits Times.

"That's the way he emphasises that he is the strong man that his base wants him to be, who is willing to ignore political norms, who doesn't care about constitutional nuances, who isn't interested in checks and balances."

The previous longest federal government shutdown in 1995-96, when the sitting President was Democrat Bill Clinton but Republicans controlled Congress, lasted 21 days.

Republicans refused to pass a spending bill because they wanted the President to agree to cuts in Medicare and Medicaid. Mr Clinton eventually submitted a balanced budget plan and got the Republican Party to pass it, reopening the government. Polls at the time showed the American public blamed the Republicans.