Biden seeks to repair image through Ukraine crisis leadership

WASHINGTON (AFP) - A congressional round of applause and a bump in the polls: US President Joe Biden has newfound political momentum from his handling of the war in Ukraine, but experts warn it might not last.

Last week, the 79-year-old president got a lengthy standing ovation from both Democrats and Republicans in Congress when he underlined America's steadfast support for Ukraine during his State of the Union speech.

The moment of strong bipartisanship was remarkable for a country where political divisions run deep, especially ahead of hotly contested midterm elections later this year.

With low polling numbers and his reform projects stalled in Congress, can the US president translate this moment more broadly and benefit from a "rally 'round the flag effect?"

The concept, put forth by political scientist John Mueller in 1970, suggests that during international crises, Americans tend to hold more favourable views of their commander-in-chief.

Apparent gains on the Covid-19 front certainly also play a role, even if they is overshadowed by the war in Ukraine.

"We're seeing right now... pretty solid support among the public and even among Republicans for the actions that he's taken," said Emory University political scientist Alan Abramowitz.

Those actions, including broad sanctions on Russia and financial and military support for Ukraine have even "had a modest spillover effect in terms of his overall approval rating," Professor Abramowitz added.

Mr Biden's job approval now sits at 42.7 per cent, according to polling aggregator FiveThirtyEight - still low, but notably higher than the 40 per cent he had on February 27.

As America's oldest president - he was 78 when he took office - Mr Biden is often attacked by Republicans for having low energy and lacking authority.

The Ukraine crisis can therefore help Mr Biden "change his image as a leader with the public in general," as well as "gain back some of the grounds that he gave up with the withdrawal from Afghanistan that was... perceived as pretty disastrous," Prof Abramowitz said.

The researcher attributes Mr Biden's bump in popularity largely to improved views within his own party, even though former president Donald Trump embarrassed some fellow Republicans with comments lauding Russian President Vladimir Putin's intelligence.

For Ms Capri Cafaro, a former Democratic lawmaker in Ohio's state Senate and current professor at American University, Mr Biden is attempting to "reset" his presidency.

She points out that during his State of the Union speech, Mr Biden spent a significant portion on Ukraine, but he also highlighted key issues for people across the political spectrum: immigration and police support for conservatives, and abortion rights and welfare for progressives.