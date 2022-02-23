How will sanctions by US and its allies target Russia?

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - The United States and its allies are coordinating new sanctions on Russia after Moscow recognised two regions in eastern Ukraine as independent, officials said.

Details have started to emerge on the steps taken or planned by the US, European Union (EU), Britain and other Western powers.

Below are details on the curbs proposed so far and what other sanctions could target Russia.

Banks & financial firms

Britain announced sanctions on five banks - Bank Rossiya, Black Sea Bank, Genbank, IS Bank and Promsvyazbank - all are smaller lenders, with only Promsvyazbank on the central bank's list of systematically important lenders.

US President Joe Biden announced sanctions on VEB bank and Russia's military bank, referring to Promsvyazbank, which does defence deals. The Treasury Department said: "All assets under US jurisdiction will be immediately frozen and US individuals and entities are prohibited from doing business."

A senior US administration official added that Sberbank , and VTB Bank would face sanctions if the Russian invasion proceeds.

Bank Rossiya is already under US sanctions from 2014 for its close ties to Kremlin officials.

The EU has agreed to blacklist banks involved in financing separatist activities in eastern Ukraine.