Biden expects to speak with China's Xi within next 10 days

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - US President Joe Biden says he expects to speak to Chinese leader Xi Jinping "within the next 10 days," as the US considers whether lifting some tariffs on Chinese imports would help stem rampant inflation.

Already tense relations between the two largest economies have deteriorated over China’s refusal to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I think I’ll be talking to President Xi within the next 10 days,” Mr Biden said Wednesday, speaking to reporters after a trip to Massachusetts to discuss his climate agenda. “I expect to.”

An administration official downplayed the role tariffs will play in the discussion, which the official described as a potential call.

The call would be about a range of bilateral, regional and global issues and not connected to the tariff process, the official said.

The official asked not to be identified because the call hasn’t been scheduled.

Mr Biden demurred when asked what he’d say to Mr Xi about tariffs. “I’ll tell him to have a good day,” he said.

The talks come amid a range of disputes between the countries, including tariffs, Taiwan, as well as China’s trading and military relationship with Russia.

The two presidents last spoke in March.

There’s no call to announce or confirm right now, a spokesperson for the White House National Security Council said after Mr Biden’s remarks.

Mr Biden was also asked about the reported possibility of a trip by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a top figure in his party, to Taiwan.

“The military thinks it’s not a good idea right now but I don’t know what the status of it is,” Mr Biden replied.

Mr Biden has been expected to announce shortly his decision on whether to scrap some of former President Donald Trump’s tariffs.