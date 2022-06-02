Biden takes aim at inflation but short on weapons

WASHINGTON (AFP) - US President Joe Biden has launched a battle against soaring prices as he tries to claw back waning public support ahead of key congressional elections, but is finding he has few tools to defuse sky-high inflation.

Consumer prices have surged at the fastest pace in more than 40 years, overshadowing an otherwise strong United States economy.

Supply chain snarls brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic were exacerbated by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, sending prices up as demand rapidly outstripped the supply of available goods, while a worker shortage pushed up wages.

Mr Biden has been left scrambling for solutions as he tries to ease the pain faced by American families ahead of November midterm elections in which his Democrats are forecast to lose control of Congress to opposition Republicans.

But "there is not much the administration can do directly to fight inflation", Mr Gregory Daco, chief economist at EY-Parthenon, told AFP.

Writing in the Wall Street Journal on Monday (May 30), Mr Biden outlined his long-term plan to ease price pressures and help the world's largest economy transition to "stable, steady growth" by boosting economic productivity and reducing the federal budget deficit.

But the Federal Reserve, not the White House, has the primary role in tackling inflation, and has started aggressively raising interest rates to cool the economy.

Mr Biden has pledged to give the central bank the space to do its work free of political interference - unlike some of his predecessors, including Mr Donald Trump who engaged in a relentless campaign against the Fed.

"It starts with a simple proposition: Respect the Fed, respect the Fed's independence," Mr Biden said on Tuesday, following a rare meeting with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

While employment is back near pre-pandemic levels and growth is strong, savage price increases for essentials including food and fuel have sparked growing public dissatisfaction.

Mr Biden has pivoted to more aggressively trying to explain inflation as a by-product of forces beyond his control, including blaming Russian leader Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine that has pushed energy and food prices higher.

Mr Biden calls the effect "Putin's price hike". But the US leader's approval ratings are barely in the 40 per cent range as people pay more at the petrol pump and in the grocery store.

Petrol prices on Wednesday jumped to a national average of US$4.67 a gallon, from US$4.19 a month ago and just US$3.04 in June 2021, according to the American Automobile Association.