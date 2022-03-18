China's Xi says conflicts like Ukraine crisis in no one's interests: Chinese media

Chinese President Xi Jinping told his US counterpart Joe Biden that conflicts and confrontations are not in the interests of anyone. PHOTO: REUTERS
BEIJING (REUTERS) - Chinese President Xi Jinping told his United States counterpart Joe Biden on Friday (March 18) that conflicts and confrontations such as the events unfolding in Ukraine are in the interests of no one, according to Chinese state media.

State-to-state relations cannot advance to the stage of confrontation, and conflicts and confrontations are not in the interests of anyone, Xi told Biden on a video call.

"The Ukraine crisis is something that we don't want to see," said Xi.

He said China and the United States must guide bilateral relations along the right track, and both sides should also shoulder due international responsibilities and make efforts for world peace.

