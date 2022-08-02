Several Chinese warplanes said to be flying close to median line of Taiwan Strait

TAIPEI (REUTERS) - Several Chinese warplanes flew close to the median line dividing the Taiwan Strait on Tuesday (Aug 2) morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters, as tensions mounted on news that US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi was set to arrive in Taipei on Tuesday night.

China has repeatedly warned against Mrs Pelosi going to Taiwan, which it sees as a renegade province to be reunited, and the United States said on Monday that it would not be intimidated by Chinese “sabre rattling” over the visit.

In addition to Chinese planes flying close to the median line of the sensitive waterway on Tuesday morning, several Chinese warships had remained close to the unofficial dividing line since Monday, the source told Reuters.

The source said both Chinese warships and aircraft “squeezed” the median line on Tuesday morning, an unusual move the person described as “very provocative”.

The person said the Chinese aircraft repeatedly conducted tactical moves of briefly “touching” the median line and circling back to the other side of the strait on Tuesday morning, while Taiwanese aircraft were on standby nearby.

Neither side’s aircraft normally cross the median line.

Taiwan’s defence ministry was not immediately able to respond to a request for comment.

The island’s official Central News Agency, citing unidentified sources, reported on Tuesday that Taiwan’s defence ministry had “reinforced” its combat alertness level from Tuesday morning to Thursday noon.

The agency said the alertness level of Taiwan’s armed forces is roughly categorised into “peace time” and “war time”, and at the moment the level stayed at peace time, but it would be “appropriately adjusted” according to the level of threat.

One person familiar with Mrs Pelosi’s itinerary said that most of her planned meetings, including with President Tsai Ing-wen, were scheduled for Wednesday. “Everything is uncertain,” the person said.

Mrs Pelosi was visiting Malaysia on Tuesday, having begun her Asia tour in Singapore on Monday. Her office has said she will also go to South Korea and Japan, but has made no mention of a Taiwan visit.

Taiwan’s foreign ministry said it had no comment on reports of Mrs Pelosi’s travel plans, but the White House – which would not confirm the trip – said she had the right to go.

Washington does not have official diplomatic ties with Taiwan but is bound by US law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.

A visit by Mrs Pelosi, who is second in the line of succession to the US presidency and a long-time critic of China, would come amid worsening ties between Washington and Beijing.

A video by the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command, which showed scenes of military exercises and preparations and was posted on state media sites on Monday evening, urged troops to “stand by in battle formation, be ready to fight upon command, bury all incoming enemies".

The White House has dismissed China’s rhetoric as groundless and inappropriate, stressing that Mrs Pelosi's visit, if it happens, would not change US policy towards Taiwan. It also said that Beijing was well aware that the division of powers within the US government meant Mrs Pelosi would make her own decisions about the visit.