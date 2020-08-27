1 Two dead in US protests

Gun violence erupted during a third night of street protests in the city of Kenosha, in the US state of Wisconsin, leaving two dead and one wounded. The shooting broke out shortly before midnight and came after a night of skirmishes that appeared to ease up after the police fired tear gas and rubber bullets at protesters who defied a curfew.

2 Salary criteria for foreigners

Companies will need to pay foreign professionals and mid-skilled workers higher salaries in order for them to qualify to work in Singapore. The impending move to raise the salary thresholds for Employment Passes and S Passes comes amid slacker labour market conditions owing to the Covid-19 crisis.

3 Spike in virus cases in Europe

Europe is facing the prospect of a return of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of new recorded infections continues to climb. The sharp jump has put European governments on high alert as holidaymakers return home after the traditional August break and schools prepare to reopen.

4 16 nabbed over HK unrest

Opposition lawmakers and Democratic Party members Ted Hui and Lam Cheuk Ting were among 16 people arrested in Hong Kong yesterday for their suspected involvement in last year's unrest.

5 Being tourists at home

With overseas leisure travel off limits for a while, Singapore needs to tap locals to support the tourism sector. Journalist Tiffany Fumiko Tay looks at measures needed to make domestic tourism and food and beverage offerings attractive to local spenders.

6 Big jump in scam cases

The police handled 7,253 cases across 10 main categories of scams in the six months to June 30 - a 139 per cent surge from the 3,027 incidents dealt with in the same period last year. The main categories were e-commerce and social media impersonation ruses, police data revealed yesterday.

Singapore's beauty industry is getting a skills "facelift" with the launch of a new framework to help more than 13,000 workers in the industry to plan their career and development pathways. Under the framework, career progression pathways are clearly mapped out, covering 45 job roles across five tracks.

Factory output has racked up its third straight month of contraction on the back of further declines in the volatile biomedical sector. Overall production fell 8.4 per cent in July from the same month last year - a steeper drop than the revised 6.5 per cent fall in June.

A new leadership will take over Singapore Athletics after its president Tang Weng Fei revealed he will not stand for re-election at the annual general meeting on Sept 25. One of those eyeing the post is Mr Lien Choong Luen, Gojek Singapore general manager, who is leading a slate of nine called "Team Ground Up". SPORT B16

American actress Bella Thorne has reportedly earned more than US$2 million (S$2.7 million) since she started her account on London-based content subscription platform OnlyFans a week ago, according to USA Today. Her account was so popular that it caused the site to crash. Thorne is known for her roles in films such as romantic drama Midnight Sun (2018). LIFE C8

VIDEO

From dancing to dining

It is "reinvent or die out" for nightlife businesses. Some clubs are pivoting from dance floors to dining establishments, but at least a hundred others remain shut as they do not yet have the appropriate licences. str.sg/blurb549

WEB SPECIAL

Queries on national exams

Around 120,000 students will be sitting the year-end national examinations amid the pandemic. We answer questions on the measures that the Education Ministry has introduced to ensure that the exams can take place. str.sg/blurb550