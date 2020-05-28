WORLD

1 US video sparks racial ire

A video showing a black man dying on a Minneapolis street as a police officer knelt on his neck has sparked fresh outrage in the United States over police treatment of African Americans. Protesters rallied on Tuesday near the scene of Mr George Floyd's death, amid growing calls for the police officers involved to be prosecuted for murder.

TOP OF THE NEWS

2 Foreign worker cuts 'unwise'

Reducing the number of migrant workers in Singapore, in the light of the Covid-19 outbreak, will hurt Singapore's economic recovery and harm the job prospects of Singaporeans, several business groups and trade associations said yesterday. They cautioned that such steps were unwise and could backfire on Singaporeans.

TOP OF THE NEWS

3 NTUC's job-matching focus

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) expects the Covid-19 crisis to cause more job losses, and will focus on job matching and training as well as preserving and creating jobs. It has stepped in to help those with shortages by moving workers from firms with excess staff.

WORLD

4 China to ease border curbs

China will soon relax its border controls for Singapore and several countries, allowing certain categories of people to travel to some cities. The other countries are Japan, Britain, Germany, France, Italy and Switzerland, said media reports.

OPINION

5 Inequality outside school

Home-based learning during the pandemic is showing how inequality affects children outside school, says senior education correspondent Sandra Davie, who calls for a more holistic approach to education.

HOME

6 Home renovation to resume

Home renovation works for Housing Board flats and private homes that were disrupted can restart in phase one of the post-circuit breaker period. Suspended building works for single-dwelling landed residential properties will also be able to resume from June 2.

HOME

7 Cabby jailed over false post

A taxi driver who posted a false message in a Facebook group, claiming he had received information that all foodcourts and coffee shops would close and supermarkets would open only two days a week, was sentenced to four months' jail after pleading guilty to transmitting the false message.

BUSINESS

8 Heartland digital scheme

An initiative launched yesterday will partner mom-and-pop stores in the heartland with tech firms so that they can get online as soon as possible. The measure will be rolled out to 10 precincts by the end of the year, starting with Ang Mo Kio, Bedok and Clementi, where it aims to reach around 400 merchants.

SPORT

9 Bayern's big step forward

Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick called his team's performance focused, attentive and bold, after Joshua Kimmich's chipped winner gave him a great chance of earning his first coaching title at the age of 55. Tuesday's 1-0 defeat of nearest Bundesliga challengers Dortmund put them seven points ahead with just six games left.

LIFE

10 Beerfest Asia goes online

Beerfest Asia is going ahead with a virtual format this year, complete with a "Party at Home" beer pack, interviews with brewers and live music performances that attendees can view from the comfort of their homes. To be held over this weekend and the next, the 12th edition of the annual beer celebration will feature 16 local acts, including rock acts such as Timbre Group band TMA Collective (below).



PHOTO: BEERFEST ASIA



