Disrupted home renovation works can restart from June 2

Renovation works for Housing Board flats and private homes that were disrupted can restart in phase one of the post-circuit breaker period, the Building and Construction Authority (BCA) said yesterday.

Suspended building works for single-dwelling landed residential properties will also be able to resume from June 2.

The BCA said that new renovation works for residential units, including new building works for landed homes, will be allowed to commence only at a later date.

The construction sector has largely been in limbo since circuit breaker measures kicked in on April 7. But it will return to life soon, with works allowed on critical projects with safe management guidelines.

All firms intending to restart suspended renovation and building works will have to seek BCA's approval, and have to show photos of suspended works and contractual agreements with home owners.

Approval will only be granted when firms show they can comply with the Ministry of Manpower's Safe Management Measures and BCA's Covid-Safe Restart Criteria, which include the following:

the use of contact tracing apps

the testing of workers before the resumption of works, followed by regular testing once every two weeks

the training of workers who are carrying out construction-related activities to ensure familiarity with Covid-Safe measures; and

the provision of dedicated accommodation and transport between worksite and accommodation for workers

The cost of swabbing for existing projects will be paid by the Government until August, the BCA said in a circular yesterday. Beyond that, the Government will work out the arrangements on how the cost of testing should be shared fairly among parties. Subsequently, if workers who are working are found to have missed regular testing, any approval given for resumption of works may be withdrawn, it added.

TIME NEEDED FOR SAFETY The industry is mindful that not all works can resume immediately as companies need time to implement safety measures. We seek home owners' understanding that suspended works may not be completed as quickly as they want them to be. BCA CHIEF EXECUTIVE HUGH LIM, on how long it might take before firms can begin work after implementing safety measures.

Those restarting building works at landed properties will have to use digital check-in system SafeEntry, as well as appoint safe-management officers to enforce the measures. Companies that are carrying out renovation works in HDB units will also need to apply to the board for the necessary permits after receiving approval from BCA.

A copy of BCA's approval has to be displayed outside the premises undergoing renovation. The contractor will be responsible for implementing the required safeguards.

Mr Richard Yea, 43, chief executive of interior design firm Design 4 Space, said his firm had around 70 projects with suspended works, which would need official approval. But he said it was unlikely works would resume on June 2 as seeking the necessary approvals takes time.

He said: "I'm definitely happy but there are many rules to follow and things to apply for, which I understand, but it makes restarting quite complicated."