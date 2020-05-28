NTUC focusing on matching at-risk workers to companies

While technicians at an aerospace firm were facing the prospect of losing their jobs earlier this year, hard disk manufacturer Seagate was looking for similarly skilled workers.

The National Trades Union Congress (NTUC) got wind of their needs and played matchmaker.

After a couple of weeks of training, the former aerospace technicians were back at work - but with new employer Seagate.

During a virtual press conference yesterday, labour chief Ng Chee Meng recounted the employment switch, which took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, to underline NTUC's intensified effort to help at-risk workers.

NTUC expects the Covid-19 crisis to cause more job losses.

Besides job matching, NTUC will also focus on training as well as preserving and creating jobs.

Singapore's resident unemployment rate rose to 3.3 per cent in March, the highest in more than a decade. And earlier this week, the Government said the economy is expected to shrink between 4 per cent and 7 per cent this year, potentially Singapore's worst recession since independence.

Mr Ng, who is also Minister in the Prime Minister's Office, told reporters that many unionised companies are short of workers because their Malaysian employees are back home and unable to make the daily trip across the Causeway due to restrictions on movements in both countries.

NTUC has stepped in to help those with shortages by moving workers from firms with excess workers, he said. "We are able to move workers even before they are retrenched, and in some cases, it is on a secondment basis for three months."

The seconded workers will return to their companies when the pandemic is over, he added.

Over 7,000 workers have been moved into jobs in sectors such as logistics, medical technology and security by NTUC's Job Security Council, which was set up in February.

MANAGING WAGES In very highly impacted industries, our unions are also talking to employers about... wage deferment, using of annual leave, wage negotiations, so that to the extent possible, the wage component of costs can be managed. LABOUR CHIEF NG CHEE MENG

The council has also helped airline stewards and stewardesses become social distancing ambassadors, Mr Ng said, adding that more roles, such as swabbers for coronavirus tests, will be created in the fight against Covid-19.

He also said the council, which represents about 7,000 companies, will play a supporting role to the National Jobs Council announced by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Heng Swee Keat on Tuesday.

The National Jobs Council oversees efforts to help Singaporeans master skills needed to stay employable in a challenging economy. It will be chaired by Senior Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

Mr Ng said more details about the two councils would be released after their meeting yesterday.

To preserve jobs during the pandemic, NTUC is working with companies to find ways for them to keep workers while cutting costs.

"In very highly impacted industries, our unions are also talking to employers about... wage deferment, using of annual leave, wage negotiations, so that to the extent possible, the wage component of costs can be managed," he said.

NTUC will also keep an eye on how firms treat women and older employees, as well as white-collar workers in their 40s and 50s, during the pandemic to ensure fair practices at the workplace, he said.

"These are the workers we want to focus on, in helping them at the workplace, to make sure their welfare is taken care of."

NTUC will also explore ways to involve the Government and employers in the Company Training Committee initiative that Mr Ng raised during the Budget debate last year.

Each company's committee will focus on preparing workers to adopt technology at work more readily.

On Tuesday, Mr Heng said in Parliament that a $2 billion job and training package will help create close to 100,000 opportunities for workers affected by the Covid-19 economic slowdown.

The package, part of a $33 billion supplementary Budget, will include 40,000 jobs, 25,000 traineeships and 30,000 skills training opportunities, he said.

The new jobs will be in both the public and private sectors and they will be long-term ones in areas such as early childhood education and healthcare, as well as temporary gigs related to Covid-19 operations, such as healthcare declaration assistants and swabbers, Mr Heng said.

The public sector will also give local job seekers two-year positions and train them with an eye to eventually placing them in relevant private sector jobs, he added.